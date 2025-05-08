Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,365 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $135.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.