Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dimension Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

