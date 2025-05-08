Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,606 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.06% of Visa worth $331,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,271,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after buying an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $349.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.80. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,208 shares of company stock worth $48,905,978 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

