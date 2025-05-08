Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $51,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth $275,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 24.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AON by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in AON by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $359.56 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $275.07 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. AON’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

