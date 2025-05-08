Family Management Corp Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $422.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 828.49, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $374.68 and a 200-day moving average of $368.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,068,402.64. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,431 shares of company stock valued at $86,974,223. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

