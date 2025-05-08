890 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,836,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.11 and a 200-day moving average of $215.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.23.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

