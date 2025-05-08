Colonial Trust Co SC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 730.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after buying an additional 3,947,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,231,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,007 shares of company stock worth $8,824,653. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

