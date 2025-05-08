Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,431 shares of company stock worth $86,974,223. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $422.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.68 and its 200 day moving average is $368.18. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 828.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

