Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). In a filing disclosed on May 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Caterpillar stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MARJORIE IRA” account.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BP (NYSE:BP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 5/5/2025.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $320.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.28. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price target (up from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

