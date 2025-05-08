Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $214,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.98.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.