International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.9% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,176,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $253.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $163.53 and a 1 year high of $266.45. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

