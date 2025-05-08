Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

BMY stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

