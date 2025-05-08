Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 558,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $47,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,182,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in PayPal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $68.69 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.68.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

