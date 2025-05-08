Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 23,906 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,057,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,415,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 569,385 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,539,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,623,000 after purchasing an additional 109,386 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

