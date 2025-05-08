Clear Street Derivatives LLC Takes $216.95 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,868,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,953,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned about 0.13% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,785,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,299 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Collar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,595,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.00 billion, a PE ratio of 581.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock valued at $252,115,667. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

