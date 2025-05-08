Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $483.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

