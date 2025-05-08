Cohalo Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.7% of Cohalo Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after purchasing an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

