Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.
Primoris Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.
Primoris Services Stock Performance
Shares of PRIM opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primoris Services
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Tempus AI Stock: Time to Double Down or Cut and Run?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- DexCom Stock: Earnings Beat and New Market Access Drive Bull Case
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Uber’s Earnings Offer Clues on the Stock and Broader Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.