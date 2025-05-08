Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

