Deutsche Bank AG Buys 239,839 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239,839 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eaton were worth $515,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in Eaton by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.13.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $302.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

