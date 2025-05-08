Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 917 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $253.14 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.76.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

