Family Management Corp Buys 2,302 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

