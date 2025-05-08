Family Management Corp Makes New $563,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Brookfield Price Performance

Brookfield stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 185.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

