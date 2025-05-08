Fullcircle Wealth LLC Sells 60 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,073,000 after purchasing an additional 326,543 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Elevance Health by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $417.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.75. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.