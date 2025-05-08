Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 204,996 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 196.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

