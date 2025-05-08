Family Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $167.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.59.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

