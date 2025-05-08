Fullcircle Wealth LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

