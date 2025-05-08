Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Fullcircle Wealth LLC

Fullcircle Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

