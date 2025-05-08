Family Management Corp Has $1.91 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,429 shares of company stock worth $13,618,028 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

