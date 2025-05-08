FWL Investment Management LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2,078.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after acquiring an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,903,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $564.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.54.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

