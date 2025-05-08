CoreCap Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,429.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 52,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 48,615 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,315,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
