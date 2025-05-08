Clarity Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 460,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,603,000. Seeds Investor LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMSI opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $51.17.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

