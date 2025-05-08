Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,498 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $56,923,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,770,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,114.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 176,028 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

