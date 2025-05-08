Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 0.5% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,381,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,192.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,664.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,835.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

