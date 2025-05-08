Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 713,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,667 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,734,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,128.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 238,146 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 785,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 310,634 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $859.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,972.50. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.