DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 190,000 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,240,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,757 shares of company stock valued at $115,873. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLO shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

