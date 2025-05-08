Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,991,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000,000 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises 26.7% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.25% of Nuvalent worth $1,408,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $18,884,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuvalent by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 173,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $113.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $2,118,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,541,404.52. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,981,820.46. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.