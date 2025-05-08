iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $183.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

