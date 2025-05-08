Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 101,165 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,165 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.00% of Agree Realty worth $72,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.04.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

