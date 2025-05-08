HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,279 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $80,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $777.44.

HUBS opened at $645.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,172.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.18.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares in the company, valued at $283,135,018.20. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,015,800. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,562 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,757. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

