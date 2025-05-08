Top Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 7th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, Constellation Energy, and GE Vernova are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or install solar-power technologies—such as photovoltaic panels, inverters and tracking systems—or own and operate solar energy projects. By buying solar stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth of renewable energy driven by declining costs and supportive policies, while also assuming risks related to technology shifts, regulation and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,422,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,632,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.45 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.64. 3,287,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,205. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.82.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,224,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,918,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.06. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.34. The company has a market cap of $84.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion and a PE ratio of 72.12. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.49.

