Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $113,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $67.49 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

