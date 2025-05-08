iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 362,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,178,000 after buying an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,631,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,386,000 after buying an additional 166,023 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $184.41 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

