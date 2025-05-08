Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $67.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,943 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $67,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.61, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.