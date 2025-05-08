DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014,936 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,121,781 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $457,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,393 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after buying an additional 66,699 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 311,555 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after buying an additional 642,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after buying an additional 6,486,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

