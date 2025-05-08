Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,272,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Enclave Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

DELL opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.