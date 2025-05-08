Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 71,674 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

