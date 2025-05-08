Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy
In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cheniere Energy Price Performance
Shares of LNG stock opened at $239.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.03 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.04.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.
Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.
About Cheniere Energy
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
