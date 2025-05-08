iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

