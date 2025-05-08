Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,060,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after purchasing an additional 271,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 55.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,005,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 359,733 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NU by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,347,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

