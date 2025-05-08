Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $45.75 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,668 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.25% of DraftKings worth $45,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cfra Research raised DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

DKNG stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $1,796,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,665.88. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $28,279,335.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,521,391.90. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681,079 shares of company stock valued at $112,941,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

